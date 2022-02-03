Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

