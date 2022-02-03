Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $204,389.04

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $204,389.04 and approximately $76,748.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

