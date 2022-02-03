Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Grows By 24.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of EDTXF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 405.43% and a negative return on equity of 648.71%.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

