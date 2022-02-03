Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,972. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

