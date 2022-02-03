adbank 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,099.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $60,099.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.