Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €72.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

ETR:SHL opened at €59.42 ($66.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.26 and a 200 day moving average of €59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

