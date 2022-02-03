LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €889.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €889.00 ($998.88) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €817.09 ($918.08).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €729.30 ($819.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €710.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €679.30. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

