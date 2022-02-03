Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.60 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.54) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €6.40 ($7.19) to €6.60 ($7.42) in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

