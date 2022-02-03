The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($168.54) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($192.13) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.06 ($171.98).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €69.08 ($77.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €62.44 ($70.16) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($159.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

