Periscope Capital Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,489 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colicity were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 217,085 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.