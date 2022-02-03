Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCOBU. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,079,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

