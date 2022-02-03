Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

