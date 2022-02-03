Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Align Technology by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.67.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $505.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

