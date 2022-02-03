Jump Financial LLC Purchases 20,325 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

