Greenleaf Trust Has $384,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.64 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

