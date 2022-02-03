6,573 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.