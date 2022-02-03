eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches Market Cap of $672,498.92

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $672,498.92 and approximately $26,954.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.