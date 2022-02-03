Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Cap of $18.33 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $317,640.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.07113758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.27 or 0.99980294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

