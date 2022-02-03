Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STVN opened at €18.40 ($20.67) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

