NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $5,500.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4,825.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,387.40.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,493.75 on Thursday. NVR has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,580.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in NVR by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.