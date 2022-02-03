75,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

