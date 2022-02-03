Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 18,196 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.