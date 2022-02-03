Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

