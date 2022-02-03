Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,890 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

