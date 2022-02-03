Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of K opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

