Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

