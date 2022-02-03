Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OESX stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

