DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

