Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

