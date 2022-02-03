Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.