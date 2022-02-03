Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.