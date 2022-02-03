Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
