window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AIRE opened at GBX 78.31 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £63.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.50. window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mar has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.09).

Get window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT alerts:

In other window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT news, insider Adam C. Smith purchased 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,387,000 ($1,864,748.59).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.