Partners Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.