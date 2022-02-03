Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 14,196 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of FL opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.