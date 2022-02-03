Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

