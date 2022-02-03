Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
