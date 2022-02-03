Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $431,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

