Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 299,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.