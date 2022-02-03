Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,716 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

