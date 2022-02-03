Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,331 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

