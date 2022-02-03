Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

