Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 2,423 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

