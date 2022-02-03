ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $581.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 509.79, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

