BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

NYSE DMF opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

