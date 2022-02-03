Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

