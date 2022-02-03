Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

