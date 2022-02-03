Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $191,000 Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLR opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,140 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMLR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

