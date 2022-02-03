Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

