Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.44 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 74.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $370.36 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

