Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $282,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

