The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.7%.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

