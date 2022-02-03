FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 123,925 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 652,240 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 83.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.